The Full Monty: Watch trailer for new Disney+ series, including Ski Village scene

The release date for the new eight-part TV series, featuring the original cast of the hit 1997 film, has also been announced, with the show available to stream from June 14.

The 1m 28s trailer features all the familiar faces, looking a bit longer in the tooth, and some new ones, like Gaz’s (Robert Carlyle) teenage daughter Destiny, played by Talitha Wing, with the new series appearing to revolve around their relationship. It is set to the song You Sexy Thing by Hot Chocolate, who provided the soundtrack to the movie.

Although some scenes were shot in Manchester, Sheffield features prominently in the trailer for the new programme, which promises to catch us up with the characters and how they have fared over the last quarter of a century, as they embark on new adventures together. There are some stunning aerial shots of Sheffield, while one clip shows the characters hurtling down the slopes of Sheffield’s abandoned Ski Village on an old mattress.

Paul Barber, as Horse, in The Full Monty TV series, filmed in Sheffield, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 14. Picture: Disney+

What has happened to the characters since The Full Monty film?

Based on the trailer, Dave, played by Mark Addy, is employed as a school janitor, while Gerard (Tom Wilkinson) is working in a cafe. Lomper (Steve Huison) appears to be down on his luck, responding despondently when told life has its ups and downs ‘when was the last up?’. It’s already been revealed that Gaz’s grown-up son Nathan (played again by Wim Snape, who was just 12 when the film was made) is now a police officer, while Horse (Paul Barber) can be seen tearing down the road on a mobility scooter.

The original film became a worldwide sensation, grossing more than $250 million. It told the story of a group of unemployed steelworkers who stripped to make ends meet – with the final scene famously shot before a live audience at the old Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, which has sadly since closed and was recently hit by a fire. Whether the cast will again be getting their kit off again all these years later remains unclear, though one scene shows them saying ‘this is going to be the greatest comeback’, suggesting it could happen.

What has the reaction been to the trailer for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series?

Mark Addy as Dave in The Full Monty TV series, filmed in Sheffield, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 14. Picture: Disney+

The trailer was shared by Disney+ on Twitter with the caption: “Older. None the wiser.”

It has been met with huge excitement, with one person writing ‘I’m going to have to watch this’, another commenting ‘what a wonderful surprise’ and a third writing ‘Looks fab. Will definitely be watching!’.

People appeared to be impressed by the trailer, with one viewer saying it ‘looks better than expected’ and another adding ‘looks decent’.

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald in The Full Monty TV series, filmed in Sheffield, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 14. Picture: Disney+

Robert Carlyle as Gaz in The Full Monty TV series, filmed in Sheffield, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 14. Picture: Disney+