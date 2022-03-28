The Full Monty film cast return to Sheffield to shoot scenes for updated series to be streamed on Disney+

Wim, Snape, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Hugo Speer, Steve Huison, Lesley Sharp, Mark Addy are shooting scenes for the Disney+ series The Full Monty.

The limited series on Disney+ will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

Leading lights Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald are reprising their roles.

Simon Beaufoy, creator, writer and executive producer, said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, director of scripted content EMEA, Disney added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The series will run for eight episodes, premiering on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.