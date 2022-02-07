Spotlight shines on extreme expeditions in The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour heading for Derbyshire

Buxton Opera House will host the latest films from the world’s best adventure film-makers on February 11 and March 30, 2022.

Tour director Neil Teasdale said: “We are so excited to be sharing these awe-inspiring new films with audiences around the UK and Ireland – up on the big screen!

"As well as adrenaline-packed stories from the world’s best adventure filmmakers, Banff events are a celebration of the great outdoors with a vibrant atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own too.”

Elite climber Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita, with her child, stars in the film Dream Mountain (photo: ciracrowell)

Among the highlights are Exit the North Pole, in which Børge Ousland and Mike Horn attempt a 1,500km ski expedition across the frozen Arctic Ocean. With drifting ice and the threat of polar bears, this gruelling journey has been described as the boldest polar expedition of modern times.

Elite climber Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita has summited K2 and Everest and other world-class peaks. Life changed with the birth of her son, but Pasang decides that to be the best mother she can, she needs to follow her dreams again. She attempts a spectacular peak called Colatse in the film Dream Mountain.

Former pro mountain bike rider Rab Wardell attempts the 95-mile West Highland Way stretching from Scotland’s largest city to the iconic town of Fort William. It’s a long-distance path loved by walkers, and also the subject of fierce competition between elite mountain bikers, all vying to set a fastest known time record on the challenging route. Find out how Rab gets on in the film West Highland Way: Rab Wardell’s record attempt.

West Highland Way is one of six films which will be shown as part of the Red Programme on February 11 at Buxton Opera House. Exit the North Pole and Dream Mountain will be shown as part of the Blue Programme in Buxton on March 30

Rab Wardell travels along the 95-mile West Highland Way.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com.