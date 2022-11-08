Harold Lloyd in the silent movie Safety Last! which will be screened at Derby Cathedral on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (photo: courtesy of QUAD Derby)

The 1923 classic Safety Last! will open the five-day Derby Film Festival on Thursday, November 17. Harold Lloyd stars as a sales assistant working in a department store when he overhears the general manager suggesting he would give $1000 to anyone who could attract customers through the doors. The film features an iconic scene with Lloyd hanging off the hands of a collapsing clock on the side of a skyscraper!

Derby Cathedral’s director of music Alexander Burns will provide live accompaniment to the silent film, which starts at 7pm. The cathedral’s exterior will be lit up on the night with a commissioned projection mapping prior to the screening.

Running at QUAD Derby, this year’s film festival will spotlight iconic British screenwriter Nigel Kneale in celebration of his centenary. Most famously known for the 1950s’ sci-fi classic Quatermass and the Pit the festival will be hosting an all-day event on November 19 featuring script reads, panel Q&A’s, special guests and a very rare screening of Kneale’s 1965 adaption of George Orwell’s 1984, alongside Against the Crowd: Murrain (1975) The Witches (1966) and an episode of Quatermass – Hob.

Special guests at the ninth edition of the festival include director Oscar Harding with his feature A Life On The Farm about his late grandfather’s neighbour, an eccentric farmer with a passion for making films with a twist. A Life On The Farm has been described as Monty Python meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Other films confirmed for the festival include Occupation: An Island Story, Rosin and Frank, The Sound Of Alexandre Desplat, The Shape Of Water and Hayseed. Preview screenings will include Corsage and Broker.

Derby Film Festival will also focus on talent from the East Midlands with a shorts programme. Rebekah Taylor, festival director, said: “Following the pandemic, it’s exciting to see such great new homegrown talent.”