A city’s rich film heritage and thriving community cinema culture will be celebrated with special previews and Q&As at a month-long festival.

Showroom Cinema’s second Sheffield Film Festival will feature classic creations shot in the city and the best new films from around the world.

Ryan Finnigan, head of programming, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s Sheffield Film Festival programme, which showcases the breadth and brilliance of independent cinema — both local and international. From powerful documentaries and thought-provoking features to joyful cult screenings and collaborations, every event celebrates the voices, stories, and creativity that make film such a vital part of our lives and our city.”

The festival opens on August 1 with Sheffield on Film, an interactive journey through a century of the Steel City on celluloid. This specially curated feature brings togethers nine decades of footage from the vaults, from resilience during wartime to generations of work and play.

Sean Bean stars in the 1996 movie When Saturday Comes about a footballer with dreams of playing for Sheffield United.

Sean Bean’s football classic When Saturday Comes will be accompanied by an all-star Q&A panel featuring writer-producer James Daly and Sheffield United legend Tony Currie on August 9.

Alongside the 40th anniversary screening of Threads (August 22-23), the festival will host the world premiere of Survivors: The Spectre of Threads on August 30-31. This newly produced documentary uncovers the hidden legacy of the iconic film that haunted a generation.

BBC Radio Sheffield legend Paulette Edwards visits the festival to discuss the films that shaped her life and career, followed by a hand-picked screening on August 31, the final day of the festival.

The Community Cinema strand brings collaborative screenings with brilliant groups building film culture across Sheffield. It starts with a 35mm Mystery Horror Marathon from beloved fright purveyors Celluloid Screams on August 2 and includes contributions from Reel Cult Cinema, Kelham Island Film Club, Film Girls Galore, FFStival, Film Hub North and Sheffield DocFest.

Showroom also marks 30 years of showcasing outstanding independent films. To celebrate, the festival presents a series of previews and Q&As with international directors.

Louise Weard discusses their lo-fi, cult-epic Castration Movie Pt. 1, on August 3; The Regulars is a quirky, day-in-the-life comedy of staff at London’s Prince Charles Cinema previewing on August 7; and Showroom screens the BAFTA-nominated Sister Midnight, plus an in-person Q&A with producer Al Clark, on August 7.

Finally, Family Time screenings deliver crossovers, and cult hits each Saturday morning at 11am. It includes the charming animation My Life as a Courgette on August 9, a 30th anniversary screening of Babe on August 23, and inspiring ShAFF Young Adventurers Short Films on August 30.

Victoria Firth, chief executive of Showroom Work Station, said: “As Sheffield’s home for independent cinema for over 30 years, Showroom is proud to play a unique and longstanding role in the city’s cultural life. The Sheffield Film Festival is a celebration of the region’s rich film talent and storytelling legacy, and a brilliant chance to support emerging creativity while connecting audiences through film.”

Tickets and full programme details are available at: https://showroomcinema.org.uk/festivals/sheffield-film-festival