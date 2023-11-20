Pride for Scenariio as its smart lighting helps Children In Need’s DIY SOS Big Build

Staff at a Derbyshire smart building and IT infrastructure firm have spoken of their pride after seeing the fruits of their labour showcased to millions of people as part of this year’s BBC Children In Need.

Scenariio was one of dozens of local firms to give up its time to take part in a special Children in Need DIY SOS Big Build programme, which was shown on BBC1 recently.

The show was filmed at Treetops Hospice in September, where builders, electricians, plasterers and landscapers – and many other trades besides – converged to construct a children’s counselling and therapy centre.

Among them was Scenariio, which spent two days on site installing circadian LED lighting, which changes colour subtly through the day to mimic natural daylight, alongside a control system to ensure their smooth operation.

George Pritchard, technical director at smart building and IT infrastructure firm Scenariio.

The lights will ensure the children’s internal body clock is not disrupted by being exposed to blue “morning” light, which is characteristic of much artificial lighting and can affect their sleep.

During their time Scenariio’s installers also rubbed shoulders with the programme’s stars, presenter Nick Knowles, interior designer Gaby Blackman and electrician Billy Byrne, as well as visiting celebrities including the Reverend Kate Botley, and viewers caught a glimpse of the firm’s senior project manager, Chris Jones, as he went about his work.

George Pritchard, technical director at Scenariio, based in Derby, said: “After having been on site in September, it was amazing to see the final edited programme and it’s something everyone at Scenariio is hugely proud of.

“It was a great experience to be involved in. I realised how the programme is very similar to what actually goes on in terms of them working against the clock and lots of people having to work around each other. Nick was also really hands-on too.

Chris Jones, senior project manager at Derby smart building and IT infrastructure firm Scenariio.

“The results speak for themselves and we’re sure our lights will make a big difference. I spent some time talking to Gaby about the lighting and how it could be altered to create different moods around the building.”

Established in 2013, Scenariio has installed smart building technology, including intelligent lighting, integrated and supplementary sensor networks and audio-visual systems, at premises across the UK.