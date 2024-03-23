Political prisoner Julian Assange in focus at Debryshire cinema's screening of The Trust Fall
The Trust Fall: Julian Assange tells the story of the journalist who exposed US war crimes and government corruption on his whistleblower WikiLeaks website. Charged under the United States Espionage Act with the threat of a 175-year prison sentence, Julian is currently awaiting a decision by the UK High Court as to whether they will hear another appeal or whether he will be immediately extradited to the United States to be put on trial for the charges.
Julian has now been detained without conviction for 13 years, including under asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy and then forcibly removed to the high-security HM Belmarsh Prison.
The Trust Fall: Julian Assange will be screened at Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema on March 25 and 26.
The documentary is the directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Kym Staton who said: “This is a film about a man who risked everything to bing the truth to light. In 2010, I witnessed the ‘Collateral Murder’ video on the nightly news. At the time I didn’t make sense of it. I had no idea of the significance of this footage, and who Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are.”
To book tickets for the film screening in Wirksworth, go to www.tnlcinema.co.uk/movie/the-trust-fall