Visitors to Peak Cavern in Castleton can be immersed in a natural environment while watching films projected onto a 21ft screen with incredible sound and beautiful lighting.

Guests can expect live music in the car park area of the cave pre-show, street food from some of the region’s finest traders, pop-up bars, cinema snacks and a fantastic cinematic experience inside the cave. Guests can even add on Snuggle Packages and write a message to be displayed on the cinema screen before each film is shown.

Films such as The Goonies, The Lost Boys and Jurassic Park will be shown as well as sci-fi specials Star Wars on May 4th and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Goonies is one of the films to be shown in the latest run of attractions at Peak Cavern (photo: Nathan Dainty/Very Creative)

The line-up is as follows:

Friday, April 28 – The Princess Bride (PG), doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm; Saturday, April 29 – The Goonies (12A), doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm; Sunday, April 30 – Jurassic Park (PG), doors 5.30pm, film 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 4 – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (PG), doors 5.45pm, film 7.45pm; Friday, May 5 – Alien (18), doors 5.45pm, film 7.45pm; Sunday, May 7 – Guardians of the Galaxy (12A), doors 5.45pm, film 7.45pm.

Saturday, May 27 – The Dark Knight (12), doors 6pm, film 8pm; Sunday, May 28 – Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG), doors 6pm, film 8pm.

The lush greenery beyond the cave mouth adds to the experience of audiences who watch films at Peak Cavern during daylight.

Friday, June 2 – The Descent (18), doors 6.30pm, film 8.30pm; Saturday, June 3 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (15), doors 6,30pm, film 8.30pm; Sunday, June 4 – The Lost Boys, doors 6.30pm, film 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £23 for an adult, £21 for a concession (student or senior) and £19 for a child (under 16). Family tickets are available for appropriate screenings priced at £76. All information and tickets can be found at www.thevillagescreen.com, call 07504001745 or email [email protected] Office hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The Village Screen is a small, independent events production team that has been been running cinematic experiences at the Peak Cavern cave since 2017 and has put on 75+ cave events to date, usually in May, June, October and November. The team’s philosophy is to show classic films in stunning and quirky locations and Peak Cavern is regarded as a unique location to screen films.

In a Google review, Meera Rose commented: “Visited the beautiful Peak Cavern to watch The Village Screen’s showing of The Lost Boys, had the most incredible time! Such a unique cinema experience in the cave; staff were wonderful and friendly and the venue looked incredible. Also the pop-up food was delicious! Such a great event and would love to attend again.”

Peak Cavern, also known as The Devil’s Arse, is a popular venue for concerts, film shows and as a location for TV and film companies. Recent events have included concerts by Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Lucy Spraggan and The Vaccines; film screenings by Sheffield DocFest and The Village Screen; TV location filming for Mammoth Screen and Fox/ITV/Global.

