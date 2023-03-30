Olivier Award-winning theatre show Life of Pi will be shown on big screens in Chesterfield, Wirksworth, Belper, Buxton and Derby
Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in Olivier Award-winning production of Life of Pi, captured live on stage for a film that will be shown in Derbyshire venues.
Life of Pi tells the story of a young boy who is shipwrecked and lost at sea in a lifeboat where his companions are a tiger called Richard Parker, an orangutan, a zebra and a hyena.
National Theatre Live will broadcast the show to Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth, Ritz Cinema in Belper, Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton and QUAD Derby today (March 30). Further screenings will take place at Showroom Derby on April 1, Odeon Derby on April 4, Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on April 5 and QUAD Derby on April 10, 11, May 16, June 19 and 20.
The production, filmed in London’s West End, was adapted by Lolita Chakrabati from Yann Martel’s best-selling novel which won the Booker Prize in 2002.