News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
14 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

Olivier Award-winning theatre show Life of Pi will be shown on big screens in Chesterfield, Wirksworth, Belper, Buxton and Derby

Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in Olivier Award-winning production of Life of Pi, captured live on stage for a film that will be shown in Derbyshire venues.

By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Life of Pi will be shown on cinema screens across Derbyshire from March to June 2023 (photo: Johan Perrson)
Life of Pi will be shown on cinema screens across Derbyshire from March to June 2023 (photo: Johan Perrson)
Life of Pi will be shown on cinema screens across Derbyshire from March to June 2023 (photo: Johan Perrson)

Life of Pi tells the story of a young boy who is shipwrecked and lost at sea in a lifeboat where his companions are a tiger called Richard Parker, an orangutan, a zebra and a hyena.

National Theatre Live will broadcast the show to Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth, Ritz Cinema in Belper, Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton and QUAD Derby today (March 30). Further screenings will take place at Showroom Derby on April 1, Odeon Derby on April 4, Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on April 5 and QUAD Derby on April 10, 11, May 16, June 19 and 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The production, filmed in London’s West End, was adapted by Lolita Chakrabati from Yann Martel’s best-selling novel which won the Booker Prize in 2002.

ChesterfieldBelperBuxtonDerbyshireRichard Parker