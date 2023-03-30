Life of Pi will be shown on cinema screens across Derbyshire from March to June 2023 (photo: Johan Perrson)

Life of Pi tells the story of a young boy who is shipwrecked and lost at sea in a lifeboat where his companions are a tiger called Richard Parker, an orangutan, a zebra and a hyena.

National Theatre Live will broadcast the show to Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth, Ritz Cinema in Belper, Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton and QUAD Derby today (March 30). Further screenings will take place at Showroom Derby on April 1, Odeon Derby on April 4, Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on April 5 and QUAD Derby on April 10, 11, May 16, June 19 and 20.

