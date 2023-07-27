Top Gun: Maverick will now be shown in the meadow at Ashgate Hospice on August 11, 2023 (photo: Tom Hodgson)

The hospice was set to welcome supporters to its site in Old Brampton for the showing of Top Gun: Maverick on Saturday, July 29.

But with heavy rain forecast, the hospice’s fundraising team has made the difficult decision of postponing the event.

It will now take place in the meadow next to the hospice on the rearranged date of Friday, August 11.

Leah More, events assistant at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who purchased tickets for our Open Air Cinema screening of Top Gun this summer.

“Unfortunately, the typical English weather hasn’t been on our side over the last couple of weeks and it’s made our meadow unusable for the event on Saturday.

“However instead of cancelling we are rescheduling the date to Friday 11th August 2023, so that way you hopefully don’t miss out – and the weather is expected to be much better!

“We do hope our supporters who already have tickets are able to join us on our new date when the weather is expected to be much improved!

“Tickets are still available for the rearranged date! Not only are our events great fun for the whole family but they bring much-needed funds to our hospice so we can continue providing our vital care for families.”

Gates for the event will open at 7pm and the film is scheduled to start at about 9.30pm, with gourmet pizza and refreshments available to purchase on the night.

No seating will be provided so attendees are asked to bring their own camping chairs and blankets.

Limited parking will be available at the hospice, but a park and ride service will be in operation.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for the event but can’t make the rearranged date can request a full refund by contacting the hospice’s fundraising team.