Net your tickets for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse touring to Sheffield
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is touring to Sheffield City Hall on September 8, 2024 so swoop now to net tickets.
This masterpiece of film animation will be shown on a huge HD screen and will be accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack.
The hip-hop based film score was written by Emmy-winning comp32.oser Daniel Pemberton who said: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favourite scores I’ve ever written. Utilising a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have.”
Tickets start at £32.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.