This masterpiece of film animation will be shown on a huge HD screen and will be accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack.

The hip-hop based film score was written by Emmy-winning comp32.oser Daniel Pemberton who said: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favourite scores I’ve ever written. Utilising a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have.”