Musical based on the songs of Bob Dylan is shown on big screen in Derbyshire
The musical reimagines 20 songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.
Set in Minnesota in 1934, the story revolves around wayward travellers who meet in a guest house. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.
The New York Times described the musical as ‘profoundly beautiful’ when it was staged in The Belasco Theatre.
Girl From The North Country will be screened at Cineworld Chesterfield, Tideswell Cinema and QUAD Derby on November 21 and 24, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby on November 21 and December 1, Bakewell Town Hall on November 24.
