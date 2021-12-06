Multi award-winner Josef will be shown at UK French Film Festival hosted in Derbyshire

Derby QUAD is hosting the UK French Film Festival until December 9. 2021.

QUAD in Derby is hosting the 29th UK French Film Festival until December 9, 2021, giving cinema fans the opportunity to see some of the finest Galiic creations.

The Sleeping Car Murders runs this afternoon (December 6) at 3.30pm and tomorrow at 6.20pm. One by one six passengers on a Paris-bound train are killed in a story littered with red herrings, twists and thrills. This 15 certificate film is a humorous and visually punchy take on the murder-mystery.

Multi award-winning film Josep investigates the life of the Catalan republican cartoonist and exile Josep Bartolí, who was detained by the Gestapo and sent to various concentration camps after crossing the border into France to flee the Spanish Civil War. His story is told through the memories of a dying elderly gendarme who encountered him in the French concentration camp. Josep, which won prizes at the Tokyo Anime Awards, Anima and the European Film Awards and has a 12A certificate, will be shown tonight at 7.30pm and on Tuesday, December 7, at 3.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Two Worlds stars Juliette Binoche as an author who goes undercover as a cleaning lady in a northern French port to research a book on job insecurity and social precariousness. The film is based on journalist Florence Aubenas’ bestselling non-fiction work Le Quai de Ouistreham. Between Two Worlds (certificate 15) screens at QUAD on December 8, at 7.25pm.

Delicious is set in 1789 France, prior to the dawn of the Revolution, where gastronomy remainsthe domain of the aristocrats and the prestige of a noble house is dependent on the quality and reputation of its table. When the talented cook Manceron (Grégory Gadebois) serves an unapproved dish of his own creation, he is promptly dismissed. He swears off his passion until the arrival of a mysterious woman (Isabelle Carré) who helps him create France’s very first restaurant. Delicious (certificate 15) screens at QUAD on December 9, at 7.30pm.