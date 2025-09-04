Feature films are shown monthly at Loundsley Green Community Centre, Chesterfield (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

A new season of films is being rolled out to a community in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three films have been announced for the monthly shows at Loundsley Green Community Centre.

The first is Mr Burton, starring BAFTA winner Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey. Toby plays a drama teacher who helps a wayward schoolboy with a natural talent for drama who is caught between the pressures of his struggling family, a devastating war and his own ambitions. Mr Burton will be screened on September 11, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up will be A Real Pain in which Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin play two estranged cousins who reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. A Real Pain will be shown on October 30.

Academy Award winner Rami Malek stars in The Amateur, a film about a decoder for the CIA whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible. The Amateur will be screened on November 27.

All film screenings start at 7pm, refreshments available from 6.30pm.

For further details call 07419 336062 or 01246 221400 or email: [email protected]