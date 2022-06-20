Moonage Daydream film about David Bowie has UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest

Moonage Daydream will have its UK premiere at Sheffield City Hall on June 23, 2022.

Moonage Daydream will be shown on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the City Hall, ahead of it worldwide release in cinemas in September.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and performances, the film by Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey.

The ‘People’s Premiere’ screening will launch the Sheffield DocFest and will be the first public showing of the documentary since its debut at the Cannes Film Festival a month ago.

Brett Morgen said: “I am overjoyed that Moonage Daydream has been invited to be the opening night movie for this year’s Sheffield DocFest. Moonage Daydream invites audiences to come together to participate in a shared experience, to share in the wonder of Bowie. The opportunity to unspool the film at the historic 2000 seat City Hall, where Ziggy performed 50 years ago is in many ways, the fulfilment of that dream. What a wonderful opportunity to bring Bowie fans and documentary supporters together.”

Moonage Daydream is the first film to be supported by the David Bowie Estate, which granted Brett unprecedented access to their collection.

In 2017, the estate presented Brett with more than five million assets. Included in the collection were rare and never-before seen drawings, recordings, films, and journals. Brett spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and colour palette.

Clare Stewart, interim CEO at Sheffield DocFest said: “Brett Morgen's glorious cinematic odyssey is an intoxicating match for Bowie's artistry, Moonage Daydream feels like an extension of Bowie's imagination - dazzling, slippery and iconic. It's a documentary that will thrill Bowie fans and film-lovers alike.”

Brett returns to Sheffield DocFest in person for the first time since Cobain: Montage of Heck screened at the festival in 2015.

The festival, running from June 23 to 28, offers films, exhibitions, talks, panels, industry session, networking events and parties. A festival pass is available from £168.

Tickets are priced from £18 for Moonage Daydream, which starts at 6.30pm. To book, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk