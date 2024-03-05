In the last few days, series regulars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell have shared Instagram posts placing them around Bakewell and out roaming the Peaks and, according to the various media reports, locals in Middleton by Wirksworth say there has been activity around the underground tunnels at Middleton Mine.

As yet, there have been no confirmed sightings of megastar Tom Cruise, but there will now be plenty of residents keeping an eye out.

It follows the spectacular scene seen in last year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which featured a train going over the edge of the former Darlton quarry in Stoney Middleton, which was filmed in 2021.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated for release in May 2025 and is expected to be the final film featuring Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, who has been at the heart of the franchise since 1996.

Middleton Mine, owned by Tarmac, once turned out high purity limestone but today it is regularly hired out as a unique filming location, offering approximately 30 miles of tunnels over three levels, with multiple large access points.

1 . Hayley Atwell Hayley Atwell, seen here at the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" New York premiere has been out and about in Derbyshire in the last few days. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Photo: Theo Wargo Photo Sales