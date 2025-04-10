Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actor who has appeared in Mission Impossible, Spectre and The Crown is set to star in a new film about UFO sightings – which is set in a Derbyshire town.

The Wirksworth Incident, a compelling documentary-style film written and directed by Stuart Wheeldon and produced by Nine Ladies Productions (formally Films), follows the journey of Arthur Peterson – played by renowned actor Nigel Barber. Barber has appeared in a number of major films and TV series, including Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Spectre and The Crown.

Nearly 50 years after witnessing an unexplained aerial phenomenon, Arthur returns to the picturesque town of Wirksworth to confront a past that has haunted him for decades. As a new wave of alleged UFO sightings grips the community, Arthur is compelled to seek closure and finally share his incredible story.

In the late 1970s, Arthur Peterson experienced an event that defied explanation. What he saw that night in the skies above Wirksworth has remained a closely guarded secret, shaping his life and leaving him with unanswered questions. Now, with fresh reports of unusual activity in the same area, Arthur feels compelled to revisit the place where his life changed forever.

The Wirksworth Incident blends narrative storytelling with the authenticity of a documentary. The film will weave together Arthur’s personal account, interviews with local residents, and explorations of the recent alleged sightings, creating a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Stuart Wheeldon, the film aims to capture the unique atmosphere of Wirksworth and the emotional weight of Arthur’s journey. The film promises to delve into the psychology of belief, the impact of extraordinary events on ordinary lives and the enduring mystery of the unknown.

The Wirksworth Incident is currently in its crowdfunding phase, offering an opportunity for individuals to become part of this unique filmmaking project. Funds raised will directly support the production, including location filming in Wirksworth, securing equipment, and post-production.

Stuart Wheeldon said: “We believe Arthur’s story, set against the backdrop of these new alleged sightings in Wirksworth, will resonate with audiences fascinated by the unexplained and the human search for truth.”

Filming is scheduled to take place on location in Wirksworth in late May 2025, utilising the town’s distinctive landscapes and local atmosphere to enhance the film’s authenticity.

Supporters can contribute to the making of The Wirksworth Incident through the crowdfunding campaign here. Various reward tiers are available, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, special acknowledgments, and more.