Machine Gun Kelly will be lighting up Derbyshire screens on May 13 in a film of his sell-out homeland concert.

His sell-out hometown concert in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2022 will be screened at Derby Odeon and Derby’s Showcase Cinema De Lux on May 13.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favourites from his extensive career/set list including Bloody Valentine, lonely, el diablo, my ex’s best friend, Till I Die, I Think I’m OKAY, and more. This one night only cinema event will also treat fans to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.

The tour promoted Machine Gun Kelly’s second number one album, Mainstream Sellout, which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for best rock album.

Kymberli Frueh, senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, “Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

As of 2022, Machine Gun Kelly has had a record 45 entries on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, the most among any solo artist. For his contributions to music, he was named as one of 2022’s Time 100 Next, a list honouring the emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

