Ben Lewis as The Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daaé in Love Never Dies which will screen at Derby Odeon and Derby Cinema de Lux in autumn 2025 (photo: John Tsiavis)

Love Never Dies – the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera – will be screened in two Derbyshire cinemas.

Prepare to be transported as the greatest love story of all time continues in this acclaimed 2012 production, starring Ben Lewis as The Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daaé. With a 36-strong cast, more than 300 exquisite costumes, and a breathtaking score performed by a 21-piece orchestra, Love Never Dies is an unforgettable cinematic experience for theatre lovers and newcomers alike.

Settle into the plush seats of Derby Odeon and Derby Cinema de Lux on October 30 and November 2, 2025, and witness this stunning performance in high definition, with immersive, state-of-the-art sound that brings every note and nuance to life. A decade has passed since The Phantom vanished from the Paris Opera House. Now, he haunts the dazzling fairgrounds of Coney Island, surrounded by the spectacles and strangeness of a new world—but still yearning for one thing: Christine. As fate draws her back into his orbit, a new tale of passion, obsession, and heartbreak unfolds. Described by The Telegraph as “one of the greatest of all Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals,” Love Never Dies is a rich, emotional journey featuring standout songs including ’Til I Hear You Sing, The Beauty Underneath, and the soaring title track Love Never Dies.

Screenings at the two Derby cinemas on October 30 will start in the Cinema de Lux at 7pm and at the Odeon at 7.15pm. The screenings on November 2 will start at 2pm in both cinemas.

Love Never Dies will also be shown at Vue Cinemas in Meadowhall (behind the Oasis) on October 5 at 2.30pm and on October 7 at 7pm.

For tickets, go to www.cinemalive.com/movie/love-never-dies

CinemaLive is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of premium Event Cinema for cinemas and big screen venues around the globe.