Live theatre and online shows as Departure Lounge returns to Derby

Departure Lounge runs from July 15 to 17, 2021.

The three-day festival offers socially-distanced attractions on-stage, online and outdoors from July 15 to 17.

Events that will be presented every day include Thousand Papers by ShumGhostJohn, a performance and installation which is derived from the concept of community sculpture building, movement practices and East Asian traditions. Thousand Papers will run in the upper foyer from midday to 8pm.

Fed-up with politics and don’t want to talk about it? Dance it out instead! Rage, laugh, cry, get your groove on and shake it all off. Party Political Disco by Luca Rutherford runs on the outdoor stage at various times over the three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Green will be remembering A Good Neet Aht in his piece of live theatre today (Thursday) from 12 midday to 1.15pm. He will recreate the 1968 Rugby League Cup FInal, his mum and dad’s silver wedding party, under 16s disco night at the Mecca and his favourite beer ads.

On Friday join Gobbledegook Theatre outdoors Cloudscape for an intimate installation combining clouds and script, which will be presented at 11am, 12pm, 4pm and 5pm.

Lyn Gardner will chair an online discussion in response to how many freelancers have come into view and are stepping up to be heard in a way they’ve not before. The Power of Independence Panel Discussion runs on Zoom on Friday from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Cyclical will be presented online at 15-minute slots on Saturday, from 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm. Michael Pinchbeck will be cycling on an exercise bike in his home for four hours, the time it would take to get from where he lives outside Nottingham to Derby and back again. Join him as he shares stories of bikes, rides and the cyclical nature of working from home.

For more details and the full Departure Lounge programme, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk