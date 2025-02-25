Tade Biesinger plays Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot - The Musical Live (photo: Alistair Muir)

Theatre lovers will be able to see some of the most acclaimed musicals in the comfort of Derbyshire cinemas and community halls.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012), A Night With Janis Jopln: The Musical (2024), Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) and Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) will be shown on the big screen in Chesterfield and other venues around Derbyshire.

The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema gives audiences the opportunity to watch iconic productions in stunning HD on the big screen, with powerful, state-of-the-art sound.

Cineworld Chesterfield will host screenings of Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour on March 2 and 4, 2025. This production will also be screened at Bakewell Town Hall on March 2 and at Tideswell Community Centre on March 4.

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical will be screened at Chesterfeld Cineworld on March 16.

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live runs at Bakewell Town Hall on March 28, Chesterfield Cineworld on March 30 and April 2, Tideswell Community Centre on April 2.

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld on May 1 and 4.

These screenings of theatre productions will also be shown in QUAD Derby, Showcase Cinema De Lux Derby, Odeon Derby and Showcase Derby.

For timings and tickets, go to www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets

Established in 2008, CinemaLive is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of premium event cinema for cinemas and big screen venues around the globe.