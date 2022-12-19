It's A Wonderful Life screens at Derby QUAD from December 18 to 24, 2022.

It’s A Wonderful Life and Love Actually will be screened at QUAD Derby in the run-up to Christmas.

James Stewart leads the cast of It’s A Wonderful Life in which he plays a banker who has sacrificed his personal ambitions for his family and community. An angel sent to Earth to earn his wings shows the desperately frustrated man what life would have been like if he had never existed. It’s A Wonderful Life runs at QUAD from December 18 to 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Actually explores the ups and downs of relationships in the weeks building up to Christmas. Boyfriends and girlfriends, husbands and wives, fathers and sons and rock stars and managers all combine in very different stories. Featuring an all-star cast including Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Laura Linney. Love Actually (15) screens at QUAD on Friday, December 23, at 8pm.

If you prefer your seasonal movies more edgy, check out Die Hard in which a New York detective, played by Bruce Willis, arrives in Los Angeles with the aim of reconciling with his estranged wife at the Christmas party of her employer. When the party is disrupted by heavily armed criminals, the detective evades capture and begins a one-man war against the hostage takers who are attempting to rob the corporation. Die Hard (15) screens at QUAD on December 23 and 24, 2022.