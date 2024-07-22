Iconic movie poster artist Paul Shipper will be special guest at birthday of Derbyshire video shop museum Straight to Video
Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop on King Street, Alfreton celebrates it big day on July 28, from 12 noon until 4pm. Paul, who has created iconic artwork for some of the biggest movie franchises ever, will be on hand to showcase his fantastic designs, sell prints and answer questions.
Visitors can also meet Galvaston from YouTube's Jack Horrorhound's House of Horrors.
Admission is free but donations are encouraged.
Straight To Video was launched in 2022 by long-time friends Chris Annable and Rob Lane who yearned for those Friday nights searching the shelves of a favourite video shop for a must-see film.
The pals brought in racks of videos, arcade machines, movie posters and a wall of high school lockers on which they invited guests to sign or scribble a message or memory.
