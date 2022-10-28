Horror movie marathon Dead and Breakfast is hosted at Derbyshire venue
Horror film fans are invited to an all-night movie marathon followed by breakfast at a Derbyshire venue.
Six classic films will be screened at QUAD Derby on Saturday, October 29, from 8pm. Those who stay the course can tuck into a bacon butty or vegetarian equivalent.
The films being screened are Donnie Darko (from 2001), It Follows (from 2014), Powertool Cheerleaders Vs The Boyband Of The Screeching Dead (from 2022), Bride Of Chucky (from 1998) and Freddie Vs Jason (from 2003).
Dead And Breakfast is open to those aged 18 and above. Tickets include all films and breakfast and are £25, £22.50 (concessions) and £20 for those aged 18 to 25. To book, go to www.derbyquad.co.uk
This 13th annual event forms part of In Dreams Are Monsters: A Season of Horror Films’, a UK-wide run supported by the National Lottery and BFI Film Audience Network. The season includes: Army Of Darkness, Ganja & Hess The Bloodettes, Night Of The Living Dead, The Thing, Blacula 50th Anniversary Screening and The Blood On Satan's Claw.