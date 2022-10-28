Six classic films will be screened at QUAD Derby on Saturday, October 29, from 8pm. Those who stay the course can tuck into a bacon butty or vegetarian equivalent.

The films being screened are Donnie Darko (from 2001), It Follows (from 2014), Powertool Cheerleaders Vs The Boyband Of The Screeching Dead (from 2022), Bride Of Chucky (from 1998) and Freddie Vs Jason (from 2003).

Dead And Breakfast is open to those aged 18 and above. Tickets include all films and breakfast and are £25, £22.50 (concessions) and £20 for those aged 18 to 25. To book, go to www.derbyquad.co.uk

Freddie vs Jason is among the horror films being shown at QUAD Derby back to back on October 29, 2022.