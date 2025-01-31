Soul Flyers – The Longest Line shows a trio of intrepid adventurers speeding towards a world record. The film will be shown at Buxton Opera House on January 31, 2025 (photo: Fred Fugen)

Thrilling adventures will light up the big screen when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour rolls into Derbyshire.

Extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning cinematography feature in two new collections of short films.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat. Join the world’s top outdoor filmmakers and adventurers as they climb, ski, paddle, run and ride through the wildest corners of the planet. We guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too."

The gripping films – which will be shown at Buxton Opera House on January 31 and April 4, 2025 – are chosen from around 500 international entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Ice Waterfalls follows Aniol Serrasolses as he paddles on an ice cap near Kangerlusuaq, Greenland. This film will be shown at Buxton Opera House on April 4, 2025 (photo: Dvid Sodomka/Red Bull Content Pool)

This year’s highlights include:

A Team Sport in which ultra-runner Courtney Dauwalter, one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, tests the limits of body and mind even further. Courtney has challenged herself to tackle three iconic 100-mile races back-to-back in one summer, including the legendary Tour du Mont Blanc in the Alps.

Of A Lifetime is the ultimate adventure destination, following three extreme skiers and snowboarders as they sail across the notorious Drake Passage to ride the unimaginably steep, icy lines of Antaractica.

Soul Flyers – The Longest Line is an oportunity to witness the longest terrain-flying wingsuit line in history. Jumping in formation, Fred Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurélien Chatard travel an incredible 7.5km over the stunning landscape of Mont Blanc, passing mountaineers, glaciers, ice cracks and cliffs as they speed their way to a world record.

As well as gripping films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com.