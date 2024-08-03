The grounds of Hardwick Hall will host four days of films that will appeal to all ages.

Film-loving families should head for Hardwick Hall for four days of outdoor screenings.

The fun starts on Thursday, August 8 with Grease Sing-A-Long (PG), giving the audience the opportunity to join in much-loved songs such as You’re The One That I Want and Greased Lightning. Gates open at 6pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Finding Nemo (U) hits the big screen on Friday, August 9 at 3pm. Everyone from tots to grandparents will love this classic animated film which is a precioius gem in the Pixar and Disney vaults.

The original Top Gun (12A) film will roar into the grounds of Hardwick on August 9, so pack a picnic and enjoy watching the movie under the stars from 8pm.

Frozen Sing-A-Long (PG) will warm up Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to join in the songs of this favourite Disney film from 1.30pm.

An all-singing, all dancing ABBA night on August 10 includes a disco before the start of Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia Here We Go Again. Gates open at 5pm and the show starts at 6.30pm.

A double-bill of animated films – The Gruffalo and The Stick Man – bring Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s stories to life on the big screen. Catch both features on Sunday, August 11 when screenings start at 11am.

Animated musical movie Sing (U) about a group of animals who stage a singing competition to save a theatre will light up the screen on August 11 at 3pm.

The movie marathon at Hardwick Hall comes to a close with Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur classic Jurassic Park (PG) which will be shown from 7.30pm.

To check ticket availability and to book, go to www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/hardwick-hall