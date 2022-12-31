Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (photo: Ada Films Ltd - Harris Squared Kft)

The cinema programme at the Winding Wheel offers a variety show of top feature films, screened plays and art exhibitions.

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All (cert 12A) charts the next chapter in the true story of the celebrated shanty singers Fisherman’s Friends. Following the unexpected success of their debut album, the ‘buoy band’ are struggling with the pressures of newfound fame which put lifelong friendships to the test. Discover the outcome when the film is screened in Chesterfield on January 7, 2023.

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (PG) is a charming film about a widowed London cleaning lady who falls in love with a couture Dior dress. She decides she must have one at all costs and works, starves and gambles to raise enough money for an adventure to Paris. Lesley Manville stars in the film which will be shown at the Winding Wheel on January 9.

Exhibition on Screen: Cézanne - Portraits of a Life (12A) is dedicated to the life and work of Paul Cezanne and includes experts and curators from some of the world’s leading art galleries. This presentation will be screened on January 10.

Emily (15) is the imagined life of the famous author Emily Bronte. The film casts Emma Mackey as the rebel and misfit who wrote Wuthering Heights and explores the author’s inspirations, from family and romantic relationships to the care of her brother whom she idolised. Emily will run on January 11.

Don’t Worry Darling (15) stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as a couple enjoying an idyllic lifestyle in an experimental company town where every resident’s needs are met in return for keeping quiet about a top-secret project. But cracks start to appear when the wife questions what they are doing there and why. Don’t Worry Darling will be shown on January 12.

The Forgiven (18) is the story of a couple speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend a friend’s party when they are embroiled in a tragic accident with a teenage boy. They attempt to cover it up, aided by the police, but then the boy’s father catches up with them and demands justice. The Forgiven, starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) runs at the Winding Wheel on January 13.

The Lost King (12A) has its roots in the discovery of the remains of King Richard III under a car park in Leicester, having been lost for more than 500 years. which were found 500 years after his death. The film charts the true story of an amateur historian whose determination forces eminent experts to look again at one of the country’s most controversial male monarchs. The Lost King, starring Steve Coogan and Sally Hawkins, will be shown in Chesterfield on January 17.

Three plays filmed live and carrying a 12A certificate will be shown at the Winding Wheel. The Seagull marks the West End theatre debut of Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and will be screened on January 15, The Crucible runs on February 12, Othello will be shown on March 12.