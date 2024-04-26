Film screening in Derbyshire charts the life of Mercedes Gleitze who achieved fame as first British woman to swim the English Channel in 1927
Vindication Swim dives into the extraordinary life of Mercedes Gleitze who had an upstream struggle in overcoming the cold waters of the Engish Channel and the oppressive society of 1920s England.
Mercedes achieved notoriety when she swam the English Channel in 1927 but was forced into battle to retain her record and legacy when a rival came forward claiming to have achieved the same feat.
Kirsten Callaghan stars as Mercedes and John Locke (Poor Things, The Darkest Hour, The Favourite) is cast as Mercedes’ coach Harold Best in the film which will be shown at The Ritz Cinema, Belper from April 26.
The film’s screening follows news that the British pioneer open water swimmer of the 1920s and 1930s has finally been inaugurated into Swim England’s Hall of Fame.