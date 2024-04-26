KIrsten Callaghan and John Locke in a still from the film Vindication Swim which focuses on the life of Mercedes Gleitze, the first British woman to swim the English Channel (photo: Relsah Films)

Vindication Swim dives into the extraordinary life of Mercedes Gleitze who had an upstream struggle in overcoming the cold waters of the Engish Channel and the oppressive society of 1920s England.

Mercedes achieved notoriety when she swam the English Channel in 1927 but was forced into battle to retain her record and legacy when a rival came forward claiming to have achieved the same feat.

Kirsten Callaghan stars as Mercedes and John Locke (Poor Things, The Darkest Hour, The Favourite) is cast as Mercedes’ coach Harold Best in the film which will be shown at The Ritz Cinema, Belper from April 26.