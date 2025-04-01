Of A Lifetime about extreme skiers and snowboarders in Antarctica is on the bill for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at Buxton Opera House on April 4, 2025 (photo: Jerome Tanon)

Extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning cinematography combine in a collection of short films to be screened in Derbyshire.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour showcases the world's top outdoor filmmakers and adventurers as they climb, ski and run through the wildest corners of the planet!

Catch their thrilling adventures on the big screen at Buxton Opera House on April 4, 2025. Tour director Neil Teasdale said: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat! We guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too!”

The programme is as follows:

A Team Sport in which ultra runner Courtney Dauwalter, one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, tests the limits of body and mind even further. Courtney challenged herself to tackle three 100-mile races in one summer, including the Tour du Mont Blanc.

Ian follows the adventures of rock climber Ian Elliott who is at the top of his game – aged 72. His technical skills, strength and endurance highlight the potential of older athletes.

Of a Lifetime focuses on three extreme skiers and snowboarders as they sail across the Drake Passage to ride the icy lines of Antarctica.

Reel Rock: Jirishanca focuses on Josh Wharton and Vince Anderson attempting a free ascent of an epic 6,000m peak in the Peruvian Andes.

109 Below is the story of two climbers who get lost in a blizzard on Mount Washington in north America. Despite sub-zero temperatures, rescue volunteers go out of their way to help these strangers.

2 Legs is 2 Easy focuses on outdoor athlete Steve Karczewski who lives in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Steve has never known what it is like to have two legs but that hasn’t stopped him from descending the steepest slopes with one ski to hitting the biggest jumps on his mountain bike.

As well as gripping films, the event will include a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies.

Banff tour films are chosen from around 500 international entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in Canada.

Tickets for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour cost £19. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.