Andrzej Bargiel is seen scaling an ice wall during his first attempt at the ascent of K2 in Pakistan on June 25, 2018. (photo by Marek Ogien).

Extreme expeditions, fearless characters and astounding cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet will be shown in six short films at Buxton Opera House on October 22, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Tour director Neil Teasdale said: “We can’t wait to get these epic adventure films back where they belong – up on the big screen!

“With mind-blowing stories of human endeavour from rarely-seen parts of the world, Banff events have a thrilling atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own.”

Film highlights include Running the Roof in which three friends from the UK and Canada spin a globe and wherever their finger lands, they will run. The answer is Tajikistan, one of the last truly wild landscapes, with remote high-altitude terrain and extreme temperature swings. This is an award-winning debut from London filmmakers Ben Crocker and Alexis Tymon.

Polish ski-mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel’s climbs across knife-edge ridges, above 1,000m cliffs and down 75-degree slopes in the film K2: The Impossible Descent.

White-water and extreme adventure feature in the film Return to El Guayas in which a three-strong team attempt the first descent of one of Colombia’s wildest rivers. This expedition deep into South American jungle is navigated by satellite imagery.Brothers and freeride mountain bikers Cam and Tyler McCaul embark on a high-adrenaline game of follow the leader on the outrageously rocky slopes of Utah in the festival offering Accomplice: The Time Machine.

The films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival in Canada. None of the films were shown in Banff UK & Ireland’s virtual events over lockdown.

Navigating raging rapids on a Colombian river is charted in Return to El Guayas.

Neil said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences back into theatres to celebrate the spirit of adventure and the great outdoors through these award-winning films.”

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies.

Nottingham Playhouse will host Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour on November 27, 2021, at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Mountain bikers Cam and Tyler McCaul tackle the rocky slopes of Utah in the film Accomplice: The Time Machine (photo: @_katielo).