Domestic violence in rural areas is highlighted in screening of Derbyshire charity's film nominated for six Royal Television Society Midlands Awards

The Willows tells the story of Dawn forced to live under the control of her coercive husband.

Matlock-based charity Rural Action Derbyshire, in partnership with Rural Media and with funding from Derbyshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner, created the film.

The film’s screening will be followed by a Q&A where audience members can ask questions of esteemed guests.

For this, Commissioner Angelique Foster, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, will be joined by:

● Alex, Rural abuse survivor

● Darren De’ath, Derbyshire detective superintendent

● Jennifer Calverley, chief executive officer at The Elm Foundation

● Judith Vickress, manager at Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance

Beverley Parker, chief executive of Rural Action Derbyshire will introduce the panel and host the Q&A session.

Elizabeth Fothergill, the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire will attend the screening.

The powerful short received six nominations at the 2021 Royal Television Society Midlands Awards and has been watched more than 13,000 times on YouTube, yet its full impact can only truly be felt on the big screen.

While a scripted film, The Willows shines a light on the reality for many living in rural areas, where isolation and poorer access to support services can lead to a higher risk of harm.

Emily Brailsford, project officer for Rural Action Derbyshire’s domestic abuse awareness service The Willow Project, said: “Domestic abuse in rural areas lasts, on average, 25% longer than in urban areas - mainly due difficulty of accessing support services. The Willows aims to highlight the challenges that many in rural areas face every day.

“We are delighted that so many high-profile guests will be joining us in Belper, and we are looking forward to showcasing this powerful film on the big screen. We hope that it will help us to continue challenging attitudes and changing lives.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “Tackling domestic violence in every form is one of the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan for Derbyshire. Those living in rural communities often face a different set of problems, including isolation. It is important to educate people to recognise the signs of violence and abuse, wherever and however it is taking place.

This is why I am supporting this unique film which focuses on the problems faced by those in rural areas.”

This event will take place ln Friday, September 16, at 1.30pm, with the film beginning at 2pm and the Q&A panel taking place directly afterwards.

The showing is free to attend for members of the public. However, tickets must be booked in advance and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.