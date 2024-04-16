Derbyshire's golden oldie cinema launches run of classic film matinee shows

A Derbyshire cinema which is one of the longest surviving purpose built picture palaces in the UK is screening a run of golden oldie films.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST
REEL Cinema in Ilkeston – which was previously known as Scala until it was bought by an independent chain in the early 2000s – launches a run of eight award-winning classic films on Thursday, April 18 with a showing of Brief Encounter. Celia Johnson plays a brittle housewife trapped in a suburban marriage who struggles with her passion for a dashing doctor played by Trevor Howard. The film was shot at Carnforth railway station in Lancashire during the Second World War and was released just months after the conflict ended.

Brief Encounter is one of eight films being screened on Thursdays at 2.30pm until June 13, with tickets just £3.99 each.

Other classics in the season are: April 25 – Singin’ In The Rain (1952), May 2 – North by Northwest (1959), May 9 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Dr Zhivago (1965), Age of Innocence (1994), Hope and Glory (1987), The English Patient (1996).

Book tickets at www.reelcinemas.co.uk

The Grade II listed REEL Cinema building on Market Street was constructed in 1913.

