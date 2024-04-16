REEL Cinema in Ilkeston – which was previously known as Scala until it was bought by an independent chain in the early 2000s – launches a run of eight award-winning classic films on Thursday, April 18 with a showing of Brief Encounter. Celia Johnson plays a brittle housewife trapped in a suburban marriage who struggles with her passion for a dashing doctor played by Trevor Howard. The film was shot at Carnforth railway station in Lancashire during the Second World War and was released just months after the conflict ended.