Derbyshire venues screen live broadcast of Straight Line Crazy play starring Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes stars in Straight Line Crazy (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Straight Line Crazy is based on the true story of master manipulator Robert Moses who, for 40 uninterrupted years, exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation.

Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created parks, bridges, and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, will the weakness of democracy be exposed in the face of his charismatic conviction?

The new play, written by David Hare, will be broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London to these Derbyshire venues:

May 26 at 7pm – Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield Cineworld, Bakewell Town Hall, Belper Ritz Cinema, Tideswell George Hotel, Derby QUAD.

June 13 at 1pm – Derby QUAD

June 14 at 7pm – Derby QUAD

June 19 at 1.30pm – Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre.

Straight Line Crazy earned its leading man Ralph Fiennes rave reviews from the critics. Mark Lawson for The Guardian described Fiennes’ performance as ‘enthralling’ and an ‘acting triumph’. Variety commented: "Fiennes is all boldly convincing, controlled threat, his monomania teetering on the edge of malevolence".

For more details, go to https://straightlinecrazy.ntlive.com/