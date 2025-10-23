Four of The Hunger Games film series will be shown on Saturday, October 25, in a new addition to the annual movie marathon all-nighter at Derby QUAD.

Horror and adventure feature in two all-night movie marathons on the same evening in a Derbyshire arts centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horror films galore will be shown at QUAD in Derby on Saturday, October 25. Celebrating its 16th anniversary, this year’s Dead & Breakfast operates under the theme The Monster Mash featuring: From Dusk Til Dawn (18), A Nightmare On Elm Street Part 3 (18), Tremors (15), Poltergiest (15) and Return Of The Living Dead (15).

A new addition to the all-nighters this year is The Hunger Games action movie marathon which includes: The Hunger Games (12A), The Hunger Games - Catching Fire (12A), The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 1 (12A), The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2 (12A).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both movie marathons will conclude between 7am and 8am the following morning with a complimentary continental breakfast in the QUAD bar and lounge.

Adam J Marsh, head of film, said: “We’re back once again for another night of no sleep and all horror! We’ve pulled together our very own monster mash with ghosts, vampires, slashers, zombies and… giant prehistoric earthworms!”

Tickets for either movie marathon are £31 (including £1 transaction fee) and are available now via the QUAD website or in person at the box office located on the second floor.