Derbyshire venue's movie marathons offer horror and adventure for night owls
Horror films galore will be shown at QUAD in Derby on Saturday, October 25. Celebrating its 16th anniversary, this year’s Dead & Breakfast operates under the theme The Monster Mash featuring: From Dusk Til Dawn (18), A Nightmare On Elm Street Part 3 (18), Tremors (15), Poltergiest (15) and Return Of The Living Dead (15).
A new addition to the all-nighters this year is The Hunger Games action movie marathon which includes: The Hunger Games (12A), The Hunger Games - Catching Fire (12A), The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 1 (12A), The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2 (12A).
Both movie marathons will conclude between 7am and 8am the following morning with a complimentary continental breakfast in the QUAD bar and lounge.
Adam J Marsh, head of film, said: “We’re back once again for another night of no sleep and all horror! We’ve pulled together our very own monster mash with ghosts, vampires, slashers, zombies and… giant prehistoric earthworms!”