Derbyshire company Darley Dance Productions unveil The Christmas Show online

Darley Dance Productions are presenting The Christmas Show Online until January 2, 2022.

Darley Dance Productions have made their annual offering, The Christmas Show, available to digital audiences for the second year in succession.

Georgia Harris, musical director, said: “We know that many people are feeling unsure about going to crowded places and with the uncertainty around restrictions, just going out to do something Christmassy can be nerve-wracking. We’re pleased that we can offer people a safer alternative that still feels just as festive as any event.”

The Christmas Show is now securely online until January 2, 2022, but the team behind the show have been saddened to see so many live events being cancelled.

“We know how much energy and work it takes to get any event going and when they have to cancel for any reason it’s always so heartbreaking,” said Abbi Burns, owner of Darley Dance Productions. “That’s why we wanted to do something to show we’re thinking of all the theatre, events companies and the audiences who support them at this time.”

With that in mind, Darley Dance Productions is offering anyone who has had an event cancelled or who has had to cancel going to an event due to not feeling able to go, a special offer that will allow them to watch The Christmas Show Online for just £11.50. To get your discount code email [email protected] with your cancellation details and the code will be sent to you.