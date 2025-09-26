A new production of Puccini's Tosca by The Royal Opera will be screened in Chesterfield, Wirksworth, Belper, Tideswell and Derby this autumn.

World-class theatre will be brought to cinema screens in Derbyshire.

The Royal Ballet and Opera will present nine productions from October 2025 to April 2026 including La Fille mal gardée, Cinderella, The Nutcracker, La traviata, Woolf Works, Giselle and The Magic Flute as well as two new opera productions: Tosca and Siegfried.

The season opens on October 1 with Tosca, starring Anna Netrebko in the title role. Modern-day Rome in the devastation of war provides the backdrop for this gripping show presented by The Royal Opera. Tosca will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld on October 1, Belper’s Ritz Cinema on October 1 and 5, Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux on October 1, Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth and Tideswell Community Centre on October 5.

La Fille mal gardee will light up cinema screens from November 5. Escape to the countryside with The Royal Ballet’s founder choreographer Frederick Ashton’s ballet about a capricious girl who hopes to marry her love. Catch the perfect ballet for all the family at Chesterfield Cineworld and at Northern Light CInema in Wirksworth on November 5, Belper’s Ritz Cinema and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux on both November 5 and 9, and at Tideswell Community Hall on November 9.

Cinderella, the world’s favourite fairy tale, inspires the production by the Royal Ballet which will be screened from November 25. Frederick Ashton’s enchanting ballet will transport you into an ethereal world where a sprinkling of fairy dust makes dreams come true. Cinderella will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld and Tideswell Community Hall on November 25 while Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Belper’s Ritz Cinema and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux all have screenings on November 25 and 30.

Popular ballet The Nutcracker hits cinemas from December 10. The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with Peter Wright’s much-loved production that has become a Christmas classic. The Nutcracker will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld on December 10, Northern Light Cinema in Wirksworth, Ritz Cinema in Belper and Showcase Cinema de Lux which all have screenings on December 10 and 14, Tideswell Community Hall on December 14.

Going into 2026, La traviata screens from January 14, Woolf Works from February 9, Giselle from March 3, Siegfried from March 23 and The Magic Flute from April 21.

Visit https://cinemas.rbo.org.uk for venues and timings.