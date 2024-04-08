Deaf teenager’s documentary screening now on Channel 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lawand Hamadamin, who attends Royal School for the Deaf Derby, is the star of the award-winning film Name Me Lawand which follows his treacherous journey to safety.

The documentary was shown in cinemas across the UK last year and charts the story of how Lawand, a profoundly deaf Kurdish boy found his voice and identity by attending the school in Ashbourne Road.

Lawand was unable to communicate with anyone, including his own family, when he arrived in the UK aged just six-years-old and he was understandably withdrawn and isolated.

From left, Head teacher Paul Burrows and Lawand at Quad.

Filmmakers documented Lawand’s last four years at the school and captured the youngster blossoming into a confident and happy teenager, who can communicate freely using British Sign Language (BSL).

The film also shows the family’s fight to stay in the UK over several years, a plight that was backed by staff at the school who could see that Lawand was making good progress.

Head teacher Paul Burrows said: “I would urge everyone to take a look at how Royal School for the Deaf Derby supported this amazing young man and his family on their journey from despair to hope and beyond.

“It is a story about a deaf young man, but it is much more than this. It is story of hope; of resilience; of courage. It is filled with determination and triumph over adversity.“It is an emotional rollercoaster taking you through tears of sadness, laughter and anguish. It is a feel good film - but you go through heartache on the way.

“It was filmed over four years in Derby and in particular at our school and it should make everyone in the city proud of what we can all achieve together - when we are together.”

Lawand, who was born profoundly deaf and completely unable to communicate, was just six years old when he was discovered living in a refugee camp in Dunkirk by the charity DeafKidz International.

The family were brought to Derby so that Lawand could be given a life-changing place at Royal School for the Deaf Derby, where he has learned to communicate via British Sign Language.

Paul added: “The film has much to say about today's society too; a place where some people question the value of supporting others, especially those in faraway lands.

“I’d urge everyone to take a look for themselves and see the way we support those less fortunate than ourselves. How we have created a society where we are tolerant, respectful and ultimately life changing for ourselves and others.”