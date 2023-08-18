The first episode of the Channel 5 show aired on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9pm and started with two old friends Dan Walker and Helen Skelton exploring The Pennines as they began their 200 mile journey in The Peak District, Britain’s first national park. The two presenters met people who safeguard some of the most incredible landscapes, learnt new skills, faced their fears and delved into the area’s remarkable history.

From the stunning Bamford Edge, Dan and Helen scouted The Pennine Way, stretching all the way to Scotland, and talked about The Kinder Trespass, where defiant protesters won the right to roam.

In the village of Edale, which is the official entrance to The Pennines, Dan and Helen sheared a sheep with James Metcalfe, a third-generation farmer. Following a night under canvas, Dan went rambling with Mosaic, a group encouraging people from ethnic minorities to access the peaks, then rejoined Helen to mine for Blue John, one of the rarest minerals on Earth.

Helen and Dan on Channel 5 show. (Pic credit: Paramount / Channel 5)

They cycled along the stunning Snake Pass, the first road through the Pennines, and Dan shared his near death experience during a bike accident that saw him escape death by 50cm.

They travelled to the valley where The Dam Busters trained for their Second World War raid, and they ventured out onto the stunning Ladybower Reservoir in a pair of specially adapted lorry tyres to learn float fishing.

Dan and Helen became the first members of the public to canoe along Standedge, Britain’s longest, deepest, and highest canal tunnel. It runs from West Yorkshire to Greater Manchester and the 200-year-old tunnel is as spooky as it is historic. Dan and Helen marvelled at the audacity of hacking through a Pennine by hammer and chisel.

At the end of the episode, the friends reflect on the first leg of their journey and conclude that the people of The Pennines are even more memorable than the landscapes.

Many fans who tuned into the show have expressed their first impressions on Twitter.

Fans react to first episode of Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure

The comments were made under a Tweet Helen had posted yesterday ahead of the episode: “Tonight …. @channel5_tv 9pm @mrdanwalker and I enjoy the Pennines…. We met some fab people in some gorgeous places. I hope you enjoy.”

Here are your reactions: “Loving Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure - beautiful countryside on our doorstep !!” - @keithrobbo1968

“Absolutely loved it, just great tele, thanks!” - @turner_turnip

“Great watch and the Peak District is now on the bucket list.” - @chinaheart7

“I hope that this inspires more people to have their holidays in this awesome country that we're so privileged to be in, rather than feeling it's necessary to fly (which sucks for the planet).” - @GraceHBDalton

“Fantastic programme.” - @patrici44606507

“Loving the show Helen, really interesting x” - @evsyace2807

“Loving the show and great to see you having coffee in Uppermill! Just one thing - you said the Standedge Tunnel went from Diggle in LANCASHIRE it’s not - it’s in YORKSHIRE - although technically it’s Greater Manchester since 1974.” - @evsyace2807

“Loving the show and great to see you having coffee in Uppermill! Just one thing - you said the Standedge Tunnel went from Diggle in LANCASHIRE it’s not - it’s in YORKSHIRE - although technically it’s Greater Manchester since 1974.” - @ecojaney

“Was great! Looking forward to the continuing journey ... Can't wait to see where you bring him in Cumbria!” - @NISCU_Ruthe

“Some great scenery but …Think many in Saddleworth consider it Yorkshire! And I love Uppermill but the episode was Edale to Marsden which also has fab cafes!” - @mrs_meade

“Enjoying it! Happy programme, amazing scenery and just lovely.” - @salhepworth

“Watched the show last night. Very enjoyable. Looking forward to the rest of the series.” - @StephenCoyle6

“Must visit one day, the landscape looks like a Helter Skelter.” - @rikardorichards

“Brilliant program, can't wait for the next. Cheers guys.” - @DPembo1974

“Sat with my daughters watching. Really enjoying it.” - @clairechips

“Great episode, loaded with lots of content and things to do, but the relaxed way in which you two combined with lots of banter was fabulous, just like two mates exploring the country, having fun, but with cameras following you … oh, and Dan’s jokes are horrendous #StopHammertime.” - @summit6

“Loved every second. Tuesday night is my favourite t.v night. @theyorkshirevet and then @HelenSkelton and Dan Walker. At last something on tv to make me smile.” - @Judithpatten2

“Really good watch. Thank you.” - @Arfxyz

“Absolutely loved it! Enjoyed it so much I’ve just booked 3 nights in the Peak District at Easter! Can’t wait for next week’s show!” - @lisawilliams78

“Really enjoyed thank you to you both.” - @lorryd1231

“That's not a bad job to get Helen!” - @_UAPs

“Made me laugh some great locations in my area x” - @markyyello15391

“Fantastic telly love you 2.” - @shepherdCaps

“Loved it. Gorgeous places and great hosts.” - @Coaty66

“Loved it guys.” - @dcarr78724067

“Good job Ms Skelton. Loved your mining skills.” - @dog_brodie

“Really enjoyed it.” - @AndydHanson

“Programme is great, I can't wait to be there next year cycling.” - @BrianEl23125462