Threads will launch the Sheffield Film Festival at The Showroom cinema on Friday, August 2, 2024.

A month-long film festival promises a broad and diverse celebration of Sheffield’s cinematic legacy.

Sheffield Film Festival will run throughout August at the city’s Showroom Cinema near the railway station and bus depot.

The inaugural festival launches this Friday, August 2 with a showing of Threads, a grave depiction of nuclear annihilation which was filmed in Sheffield and celebrates its 40th anniversary. Similarly, Ken Loach’s Sheffield-shot 1981 film, Looks and Smiles, will return to the big screen to close the festival on Friday, August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showroom Cinema has hosted Celluloid Screams, the internationally renowned horror film festival, since 2009. Sheffield Film Festival will mark the long-running collaboration with a 35mm mystery horror marathon on Saturday, August 3.

Warp Films, the multi-BAFTA-winning film production company which began in the Showroom’s adjoined business-hub the Work Station, has a 20th Anniversary Retrospective strand at the festival. It features films set across South Yorkshire such as Dead Man’s Shoes, Four Lions, Ghost Stories, alongside titles filmed in Sheffield including This is England, Submarine, ‘71, Yardie.

To celebrate 15 years of screenings at Showroom Cinema, Cinema Palestino will introduce Gaza Surf Club on Sunday, August 18, while Doctor Sheldon Hall (Sheffield Hallam University) revisits the first ever Showroom Cinema Film Studies from 1998 with a special screening of the 1934 Alfred Hitchcock classic The Man Who Knew Too Much on August 13.

To celebrate Sheffield Hallam alumni Nick Park, the Unite Brass Band will present a special live performance of Aardman Animation masterpiece, The Wrong Trousers on Saturday, August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Family Time programme, which offers diverse films in relaxed conditions, also embraces stories set in and around the north with The Railway Children (1970), Robin Hood (1973), The Princess Bride (1987) and Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017) all screening in August.

The festival will also return Angus, Thong and Perfect Snogging to screen in partnership with female film collective Film Girls Galore and York St. John University.

This inaugural Sheffield Film Festival comes ahead of large-scale celebrations for Showroom Cinema’s 30th anniversary next year.

Lead programmer and festival curator Ryan Finnigan said: “The Sheffield Film Festival is a wonderful opportunity to look back and celebrate the city’s rich heritage, and look forward to the future. Not just at the varied and integral role Sheffield has played in UK cinema history, but the brilliant and passionate people that have brought diverse and exciting films to this city year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud to be working with collaborators that have graced the Showroom for the last 29 years, alongside exciting new startups like QTIBPOC Cinema Club and Film Girls Galore who are engaging the next generation of cinemagoers. There’s something for everyone at The Sheffield Film Festival, much like our great city.”

TIckets starting at £5 are available from www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/sheffieldfilmfestival