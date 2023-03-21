Chesterfield showing for 1920s horror film The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari with live music by Minima
A 1920s silent film will be accompanied by a live spine-tingling soundtrack in a show heading for Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 05:30 GMT- 1 min read
German horror movie The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari will be shown at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital, Chesterfield on April 1, with music provided by Minima.
One of the leading bands accompany silent films in Europe, Minima’s musicians play drum , bass, guitar, cello, double bass, synthesiser and dulcimer. This will be their second visit to Spital Arts after the unforgettable showing of The Phantom of the Opera.
Tickets cost £15, book via email at: spitalarts@gmail.com, via Spital Arts Facebook page or call 01246 220741.