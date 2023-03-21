German horror movie The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari will be shown at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital, Chesterfield on April 1, with music provided by Minima.

One of the leading bands accompany silent films in Europe, Minima’s musicians play drum , bass, guitar, cello, double bass, synthesiser and dulcimer. This will be their second visit to Spital Arts after the unforgettable showing of The Phantom of the Opera.