Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre raises money for Ukraine by screening Olga film about exiled gymnast

A charity screening of Olga, which focuses on a young Ukrainian woman, will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 7.30pm.

Each ticket sold will go to to The Disasters Emergency Committee.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re proud to support the charity screenings of Olga taking place across the UK. For the last few weeks, we have all been thinking of the people of Ukraine as we observe in silence and disbelief the tragic consequences of Russia’s actions. This film screening offers us the opportunity to understand more about Ukraine but also raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee who are doing vital work to support the Ukrainian people at this time.”

Olga will be shown at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on March 31 2022.

Olga's lead actress, Anastasia Budiashkina, who arrived in Poland after leaving Kharkiv in Ukraine to escape the war, said: "I am very glad that Olga will be seen in the UK, and people will see the situation going on with Ukraine. Everyone involved with Olga worked very hard, and I put a part of myself into the film. I hope everyone will enjoy Olga."

The film tells the story of fifteen-year-old Olga, a promising Ukrainian gymnast who is exiled in Switzerland but as she prepares for the European Championships the Ukrainian people stage a revolution. Can Olga reconcile her personal goals with the history unfolding in her homeland?