Top Gun: Maverick will be shown at Chatsworth House on Friday, August 18.

Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall are both hosting film weekends from August 18-20, 2023. These shows tend to be very popular so early booking is advisable.

Top Gun: Maverick (cert 12A) will be showing at both locations, with Chatsworth hosting it on the evening of Friday, August 18, and Hardwick on Sunday, August 20. Winner of the best sound award at the 2023 Oscars, this adventure movie stars Tom Cruise as a naval aviation expert with 30 years flying experience under his belt who leads Top Gun graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

Just five years shy of its 50th birthday, Grease can still get a young crowd singing along to hits such as Summer Loving and Greased Lightnin’. John Travolta and Olivia Newton John play teenagers who have a holiday romance and later find themselves unexpectedly in the same high school. She’s prim, he’s rebellious – a classic case of opposites attract. Follow their rocky road to true love when Grease (PG) ights up the screen at Chatsworth on Saturday, August 19.

A screening of Pride and Prejudice (PG) is a staple of the Chatsworth open-air cinema weekend. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen star in the 2005 version of Jane Austen’s story which was partially filmed at Chatsworth and will be shown on the big screen on Sunday, August 20. It is thought that the Derbyshire stately home may have inspired author Jane Austen to base Mr Darcy’s residence Pemberley on it and Jane may even have written the story while staying in Bakewell.

Two types of tickets are available for each screening at Chatsworth, meaning attendees can opt for premium director seat (limited availability) or bring their own blanket and seats for easy, comfortable lounging. Admission from £17.50 and seated admission from £25.50. Go to www.thelunacinema.com/cinema

Adventure Cinema will be screening five films at Hardwick Hall, kicking off on Friday, August 18 with the multi award-winning Elvis (12), starring Austin Butler in the role of Elvis ‘The King’ Presley.

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) will be screened during the afternoon of Saturday, August 19, followed by Mamma Mia (PG) in the evening.

Children’s favourite Encanto (PG) will light up the screen on the afternoon of Sunday, August 20, while Top Gun: Maverick (12A) screens at night.