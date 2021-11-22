Award-winning actor Bill Murray sings in film heading for Derbyshire venues on Groundhog Day

Bill Murray in New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization.

Titled New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, the film showcases Murray’s singing and his trademark wit.

Murray is renowned for his role as a weatherman in the film Groundhog Day, and appropriately, New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization will be shown in the county’s cinemas on February 2. That is the day when a community in Pennsylvania, America, celebrates a tradition that if a groundhog sees its shadow after emerging from a burrow, it will go back to its den and winter will continue for a further six weeks.

New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld, The George Hotel in Tideswell, Derby Quad and Odeon Derby.

This eclectic show features classical music, rock, jazz, poetry and literature. Murray reads and sings throughout the film with music performed by world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

Throughout songs by Tom Waits, Van Morrison, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein, pieces by Bach and Schubert, and poetry and literature by Walt Whitman, Lucille Clifton, and James Fenimore Cooper, the ensemble journey through a range of art tied together by themes of American and European identity and history.

The New Worlds project arose from a chance meeting between Vogler and Murray on an aeroplane. Murray was amused that Vogler’s cello was taking up the window seat and a friendship was struck.

New Wolds: The Cradle of Civilization was filmed three years ago at the historic Acropolis in Athens, Greece.