Author's new book celebration at Derbyshire video shop
Cult film geek Andrew Hawnt will be making a guest appearance at a Derbyshire store to celebrate the new edition of his book about VHS movies.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Andrew is releasing a revised edition of VHS ATE MY BRAIN, which was first released nearly 10 years ago. It’s the chronicle of a life spent in front of too many bad movies (and a few good ones) and appreciating them as art – because nobody else will.
He will celebrate the launch of his new book at Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop in King Street, Alfreton, on Saturday, June 17. Copies of Andrew’s book will be available, there will be a Q&A and horrible trailers in the shop’s screening room. The event runs from 7pm until 10pm and it is free entry.
Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop is an authentic recreation of an old school video rental shop - part museum and part movie gift shop.