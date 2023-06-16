News you can trust since 1855
Author's new book celebration at Derbyshire video shop

Cult film geek Andrew Hawnt will be making a guest appearance at a Derbyshire store to celebrate the new edition of his book about VHS movies.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Jun 2023
Andrew Hawnt, author of VHS Ate My Brain, will be special guest at Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop in Alfreton on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Andrew is releasing a revised edition of VHS ATE MY BRAIN, which was first released nearly 10 years ago. It’s the chronicle of a life spent in front of too many bad movies (and a few good ones) and appreciating them as art – because nobody else will.

He will celebrate the launch of his new book at Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop in King Street, Alfreton, on Saturday, June 17. Copies of Andrew’s book will be available, there will be a Q&A and horrible trailers in the shop’s screening room. The event runs from 7pm until 10pm and it is free entry.

Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop is an authentic recreation of an old school video rental shop - part museum and part movie gift shop.

