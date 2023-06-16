Andrew Hawnt, author of VHS Ate My Brain, will be special guest at Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop in Alfreton on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Andrew is releasing a revised edition of VHS ATE MY BRAIN, which was first released nearly 10 years ago. It’s the chronicle of a life spent in front of too many bad movies (and a few good ones) and appreciating them as art – because nobody else will.

He will celebrate the launch of his new book at Straight To Video – 80s Video Shop in King Street, Alfreton, on Saturday, June 17. Copies of Andrew’s book will be available, there will be a Q&A and horrible trailers in the shop’s screening room. The event runs from 7pm until 10pm and it is free entry.

