Andre Rieu's summer concert Happy Days Are Here Again will light up Debryshire cinema screens

André Rieu (photo: Andre Rieu Productions/Piece of Magic Entertainment)

André’s brand-new summer concert Happy Days Are Here Again is set against Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

Fans won’t have to travel far to see his performance as they can enjoy it in the comfort of their local cinema.

Derbyshire venues hosting Happy Days Are Here Again include Cineworld Chesterfield on August 27 at 7pm and August 28 at 2pm, Derby’s Showcase CInema de Lux and Derby Odeon on August 27 at 7pm and August 28 at 3.30pm.

No other artist can make an audience laugh, move them to tears and pull on their heartstrings quite like the King of Waltz. Thanks to the enchanting sounds of his violin, alongside his renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom André has been performing for more than 30 years, Happy Days Are Here Again guarantees to be a magnificent open-air concert featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.

André said: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra. I am thrilled to be back after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas! I really miss those happy days. I am excited the wait is finally over!”

With special guests and world-renowned sopranos and tenors, the concert will be hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, who will take viewers behind-the-scenes for exclusive access and share a stage-side interview with André.

André’s cinema events have broken box office records and have brought fans together from all over the world – an unforgettable cinema experience like no other and are not to be missed.

Known for his energetic live performances and with album and DVD sales of more than 40 million worldwide, André is the world’s leading pop classical artist and consistently appears on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists.

His Johann Strauss Orchestra, with up to 60 musicians, began in 1987, and for more than three decades his spectacular live shows have gained him hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world.

Tickets for Happy Days Are Here Again are now on sale at cinemas or available through www.andreincinemas.com