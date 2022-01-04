André Rieu welcomes Chesterfield fans to his winter palace for concert
Relive the magic of Christmas with André Rieu in a film of his festive concert which will be screened in Chesterfield.
Traditional carols, romantic waltzes and festive classics including Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, alongside a show stopping performance of Walking In The Air feature in Christmas with Andre to be shown on January 5 at 2pm and January 6 at 7.30pm.
Step inside André’s winter palace, complete with 150 chandeliers and 50 candelabra, where you will be entertained by a cast of hundreds, including André’s much-loved Johann Strauss Orchestra and the magnificient Maastricht Dance & Ice Skate Company.
Internationally renowned André will perform under snowfall, accompanied by guests such as Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak, the Platin Tenors and The Golden Voices of Gospel.
Charlotte Hawkins will speak to André about the creation of his musical winter wonderland.
Tickets for the satellite broadcast of Christmas With André cost £15.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.