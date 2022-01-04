André Rieu welcomes Chesterfield fans to his winter palace for concert

A scene from the film Christmas With André which will be shown at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on January 5 and 6, 2022 (photo: Andre Rieu Productions/Piece of Magic Entertainment).

Traditional carols, romantic waltzes and festive classics including Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, alongside a show stopping performance of Walking In The Air feature in Christmas with Andre to be shown on January 5 at 2pm and January 6 at 7.30pm.

Step inside André’s winter palace, complete with 150 chandeliers and 50 candelabra, where you will be entertained by a cast of hundreds, including André’s much-loved Johann Strauss Orchestra and the magnificient Maastricht Dance & Ice Skate Company.

Internationally renowned André will perform under snowfall, accompanied by guests such as Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak, the Platin Tenors and The Golden Voices of Gospel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Hawkins will speak to André about the creation of his musical winter wonderland.