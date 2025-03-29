André Rieu with host Charlotte Hawkins in the film (photo: André Rieu Productions/Piece Of Magic Entertainment)

King of the waltz André Rieu is celebrating his 75th birthday with the release of a new film that will be screened in Derbyshire.

The master violinist and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are seen touring the world, from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and from Sydney to Maastricht in the film that will be exclusively shown in more than 500 cinemas throughout the UK.

André’s 75th Birthday Special: The Dream Continues will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld on April 12 and 13, The Ritz, Belper on April 12, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby on April 12 and 13 and Odeon Luxe, Derby on April 12, 13 and 15.

Take front row seats as André performs a stunning rendition of Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera for a delirious New York audience. Be empowered as Empress Sissi sings the incredible I Belong to Me from the musical Elizabeth in front of her Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. And roar with laughter as André reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht before they perform the moving Pie Jesu.

In this special concert André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. The icing on the cake is when crowds go wild during André's worldwide encore performances including Una Paloma Blanca, When the Rain Begins to Fall and I Will Survive.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, the film will feature intimate conversations with André, where they will reflect on his illustrious journey, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.

André’s 75th Birthday Special : The Dream Continues is a homage to the maestro’s lifelong dream of forming his own orchestra and making classical music accessible to audiences around the globe.

To book tickets, go to www.andreincinemas.com

Continuously shattering box office records, André remains among the world's top-selling touring artists, with his albums consistently dominating charts worldwide. He will perform live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on April 2, 2025. Tickets, priced from £82.05, are on sale from https://tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com