Cineworld Chesterfield is hosting its 25th birthday celebrations on Saturday, July 14, 2023.

There will be an array of exciting activities for all ages on Saturday, July 15, to mark the special birthday of the cinema which is based at the Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road.

The cinema has gone all out with tributes to iconic films including a Barbie display and selfie area for the perfect photo opportunities, cosplayers from fan favourites like Disney, Ghostbusters and Star Wars, plus a custom birthday cake for all the guests to try.

As part of the celebrations, Cineworld is offering locals an opportunity to get their hands on one year of Unlimited cinema. Partnering with North Derbyshire Radio to host an Unlimited Card Giveaway this weekend, lines will open at 8am on Friday, July 14 and close at 5pm on Sunday, July 16.

Cinema-goers can pop down and celebrate with a number of top class movies including:

Highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which features a dramatic stunt filmed in Derbyshire’s Stoney Middleton where a train plunges into a quarry. Tom Cruise, who stars in the movie, said in a Tweet: "This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life."

Disney’s hot new animation Elemental;

Adults-only horror flick Insidious: The Red Door;

One for all the family, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken;

And a classic adventure thriller in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Katherine Ogden, Cineworld Chesterfield General Manager with 25 years’ service, said: “I have worked in seven different cinemas in my 25 years with the company but Chesterfield is by far my favourite. I have an amazing team who are always prepared to go the extra mile for our customers, some of the team came themselves as children to movies for juniors and are really proud to now be working here.