Festive season sees Santa arrive at Sundown

Returning for another year of festivities, the ultimate Christmas experience for families will be unveiled at Sundown Adventureland this winter as the event celebrates its 16th year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tickets available to purchase from Monday 1st September, the magical theme park for the under 10s, located near Retford, will transform into the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ from 15th November to 24th December. It invites visitors on a journey through a winter wonderland complete with picturesque snowy scenes, piles of presents, elaborate Christmas trees with colourful baubles, nutcrackers and plenty of twinkling lights.

Before heading to Santa’s Grotto, guests hop on the park’s iconic ‘The Night Before Christmas Ride’, which takes families on a journey through an enchanted forest before arriving at Santa’s cosy woodland grotto, where they sit by the fireplace to reveal all their hearts’ desires and receive a present from the big man himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not forgetting the Four Seasons Arena with seasonal entertainment taking place throughout the day, including live performances from popular entertainers and ventriloquists ‘Andy and Lewis’, and dancing sessions in fake snow with Sundown’s mascots Honey and Sunny Bear. During their time in the arena, guests can also enjoy festive treats and chat with Mrs Claus and her band of cheeky elves.

The Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Everybody at the park absolutely loves Christmas and the joyous, fun and warm feeling it brings. I think this is why visitors adore our Christmas Spectacular so much – they feel the enthusiasm from Sundown’s staff, appreciate the scale of the decorations and seek the cheerful, festive atmosphere that’s synonymous with the event we’ve been running for so long.”

After little ones have divulged their present list to Santa, all of Sundown Adventureland’s rides, attractions and play areas will be open to explore. Make the most of the festive surroundings by heading to Santa’s Sleigh Ride, show off driving skills in mini jungle-themed monster trucks at Monkey Mayhem Driving School, or hop aboard the Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure to meet Robin’s merry friends and uncover surprises at every corner.

No matter the weather there is something for the whole family to enjoy, like challenging the children to a race down the slides at Sundown’s two indoor soft plays, Crash Landings and Rodeo Corral. Both locations also serve lunches, refreshments and other festive treats including mince pies, crepes and creamy hot chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sundown Adventureland also encourages independent and imaginative play through its Storybook Village, Market Square and Toy Town.

The Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

“The Christmas Spectacular event is super popular and something our loyal fans return to year after year, which is lovely to see. Sundown Adventureland is family owned and created by mine and Debs’ grandparents decades ago, and Christmas is our favourite time of year, holding many special family memories. Our mission is to emulate this experience for as many children as possible,” added Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland.

For those looking to extend their stay and return to their favourite rides over and over, the park’s on-site accommodation, Wild Acre Village, is open throughout the festive period.

Available with flexible arrival options and stays, the lodges feature king-size beds for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, with interconnecting doors available for larger groups of up to 10, offering the best of both worlds in closeness and privacy. Many cabins are also equipped with luxurious private hot tubs, ideal for warming up after a chilly day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular are available from Monday 1st September and start from £20 for adults and from £24 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s and disabled guests. Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to the wider park.

The Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

Please refer to the website for dates for the live entertainment at the Four Seasons Arena.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

To enquire about prices and to book Wild Acre Village, please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/wild-acre-village/