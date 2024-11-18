Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicar Lane, Chesterfield, invites customers to get into the Christmas spirit and take part in all their festive activities.

On specified dates and times, families can create magical memories by visiting Santa in his cosy grotto until Christmas Eve. Tickets to visit are £8.50 each and every child will receive a gift and certificate to take home.

Vicar Lane will also offer Autism Friendly Santa Experiences (on selected dates and times). This experience aims to support children with autism and sensory conditions to enjoy all of the Christmas magic in a more calming and relaxed environment. These sessions must be booked in advance.

Families can also take part in the festive augmented reality trail which will be running until 31st December. Little ones will need to help Santa by deciding on an animal to assist him whilst Rudolph is on holiday. Simply find a vinyl in one of the shop windows and scan the QR code to get started! Once complete you’ll receive a free festive e-book and be entered into the prize draw to win a £50 The Works voucher.

Festive Fun at Vicar Lane

Plus, families will be able to join the jolly elves in The Christmas Workshop next to Cards Direct for free festive workshops on the following dates and times…

Saturday 23rd November – Gingerbread Cookie Workshop 11am-4pm

Saturday 30th November - Glitter face painting and festive singing 11am-4pm

Saturday 7th December – Letter writing for Santa 11am-4pm

Saturday 14th December – Elf Training Academy 11am-4pm

Saturday 21st December – Letter writing for Santa 11am-4pm

Sunday 22nd December –Elf training academy 11am-4pm

Monday 23rd December – Letter writing for Santa 11am-4pm

Tuesday 24th December – Decorate a cookie for Santa workshop 10am-2pm

A trip to Vicar Lane wouldn’t be complete without a bit of Christmas shopping and enjoying festive treats from the range of cafes.

For more information on opening times of the grotto and everything that is on over Christmas please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: ‘’We look forward to welcoming families to enjoy the festivities at Vicar Lane this year. We’re thrilled to welcome back Santa and our elves who we know will spread lots of magic around the centre this festive season.’’